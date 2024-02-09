The teenager – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

The defendant was charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duties at Gordon Street Car Park in Pembroke Dock on October 28.

A charge of criminal damage – relating to damage caused to a police vehicle in transit to Cardigan Police Station – was also put to the defendant.

The teenager admitted both offences.

They were sentenced to a three-month referral order, and was ordered to pay £132 of compensation, £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge.