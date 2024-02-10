The monastic isle off the Pembrokeshire coast, which currently welcomes 50,000 visitors a year, has announced what it describes as ‘an exciting new growth plan’.

New jobs

This includes new jobs and the re-opening of the chocolate factory and guest house.

The new strategy to attract more visitors and secure the long-term future of the island’s Cistercian abbey and its eight monks has been introduced by Caldey’s new superior, Father Jan Rossey.

Fr Jan Rossey, a native of Belgium, is the new Abbot of Caldey. (Image: Caldey Island)

“We carried out a visitor survey last summer and found that most visitors come for five things,” said Fr Jan. “The peace of the island, its history and heritage, its nature and wildlife, its monastic spirituality and of course, its chocolate.

“We want to provide a great day out for all the family and to engage more directly with people who come to the island as part of their own spiritual journey.”

The red-roofed Caldey Abbey is one of the island's most iconic sights. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There has been huge interest in the new Caldey jobs.

The online post setting out the roles of island manager, retail manager, confectionery production manager, property maintenance operative and retail and confectionery assistants had been viewed more than 20,000 times by this week alone.

Friendly Shetland ponies are amongst Caldey's livestock. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Caldey traditions return

The re-opening of St Philomena’s, the island’s retreat centre which can cater for up to 18 guests, is scheduled for the end of April.

While the much-loved 50-year-old brand of Caldey Chocolate, will be back in production, along with fudge and shortbread, under the supervision of monastic confectioner and previous Abbot, Father Daniel.

In addition to eight monks and 30 islanders, there is also a community of lay Cistercians connected to Caldey.

The Cistercian monks of Caldey continue a tradition which began there in Celtic times. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Nature and monasticism

One of the group, Iain Tweedale, has been sharing the role of interim island manager with Petr Diblik for the past six months.

Iain said: “When I first came here, I loved the mix of nature and monasticism and I wanted to take some of the spirituality of the place to daily life back to the mainland, so we set up this branch of the lay Cistercians.

Communing with nature on Caldey's cliff-top walks - where you might spot seals in the seascape.. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“We aren’t monks, but we adapt some of the monastic principles and practices, like meditation, daily prayer and monastic time management to life in the outside world.

“We also have some useful professional skills and experience that we have given to the abbey to help with the development of its new growth strategy.”

A bird's eye view of beautiful Caldey Island. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

New visitor centre and hall

This will see a closer engagement with visitors through a new visitor centre, a new village hall for talks and events, along with guided tours, school trips and a pilgrimage route around the island.

“All this will provide a richer experience when people visit the island,” added Iain.

A short boat trip from Tenby transports visitors to Caldey between April and October. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Job applications closing soon!





*The closing date for job applications is Friday February 16 and more details can be found at www.caldeyislandwales.com

More than a thousand years of prayer and quiet living have made this remote and beautiful island a haven of tranquility and peace. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)