The show transports audiences to a world of pure imagination with amazing songs, great dance routines and of course – lots of chocolate.

Vision Theatre Company is seeking to fill roles ranging from the Oompa Loompas to Willy Wonka himself for their July production, and open auditions are coming soon.

The children's audition workshop will take place on Thursday, February 15 from noon to 3pm at Vision Arts in Haverfordwest. The adult audition workshop will be held on Monday, February 19.

Interested performers can register, find out more and sign up by visiting www.visionartswales.com/charliechoc.

During the audition workshops, performers will have the opportunity to read from sides, sing a short excerpt, and learn some choreography from the show.

Children’s roles available include Charlie Bucket, Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt and Mike Teavee as well as Golden Ticket kids and Oompa Loompas, while for adults the company is keen to find its own Willy Wonka, Grandpa Joe and all of the parents.

"We can't wait to bring this classic tale to life at the Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven and we want to make sure everyone has a chance to get involved - hence holding an open audition day in February half term" said director Drew Baker.