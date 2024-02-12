Elly Neville of Pembroke Dock was just 13 when it was announced she would be receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work to raise money for cancer patients and services in Pembrokeshire.

Elly is the face of a fundraising appeal that has raised more than £210,000 for improvements to cancer services at Withybush Hospital and a further £16,500 for children’s services.

Her fundraising began with the Elly’s Ward 10 Flag appeal when she was just five and a half and a pupil at Pembroke Dock Community School.

It was inspired by the cancer treatment received by her dad, Lyn Neville.

Elly is a Year 9 pupil, at Ysgol Harri Tudor, Pembroke, where her charitable achievements have been further recognised by her being chosen to receive the Pupil of the Year award 2023-4.

The presentation was made by headteacher Mrs Fiona Kite.

School business manager Nick Makin said: “Ysgol Harri Tudur is exceptionally proud of Elly and has made sure she has had a few treats to recognise her staggering achievement, showing such personal resilience, dedication, care and love for others.”

Elly said at the time of her BEM honour: “I am just really happy to have been able to help people who are going through cancer like my dad did.

“I am glad that what I have done for Withybush Hospital has helped people and hope that it continues to affect people positively.”