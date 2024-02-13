The defendants faced charges including drug and drink driving, handling stolen goods, and driving while uninsured.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

IAN SHARP, 65, of Nelson Avenue in Hakin, was accused of driving a car whilst uninsured.

Sharp was alleged to have driven a Ford Focus while uninsured on the A4139 Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock on June 26.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

Sharp was fined £660, and must pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He also had six points added to his licence.

WILBY SMITH, 39, of Cwm Clyd in Waunarlwydd, Swansea, admitted handling stolen goods.

Smith was alleged to had taken on a mountain bike in Spittal on February 3 last year knowing or believing that it was stolen.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was jailed for 10 days at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

Smith must also pay £85 in costs and £50 in compensation.

LAKHVIR SINGH, 52, of Upper Park Road in Tenby, has been ordered to pay more than £500 after being caught drink driving.

Singh was in a Volvo V50 Estate on North Parade in Aberystwyth on October 11. The defendant was breathalysed, and recorded having 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Singh pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

The defendant was ordered to pay costs of £400, a £108 fine, and a £43 surcharge. They also had 10 points added to their licence.

MICHAEL CARTER, 27, of Garnon’s Mill Road near Llechryd, has been disqualified from driving after being caught behind the wheel while high on cannabis.

Carter was driving on the A484 at Llechryd on September 13. When tested, he recorded having 2.4 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – 2µg/L.

Carter pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on February 7.

He was banned from driving for a year, and was ordered to pay a £140 fine, £85 in costs and a £56 surcharge.