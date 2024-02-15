Last year the society celebrated 100 years and raised £2,500 for two charities.

This year's match on Sunday, 25th February, will be held at Hayscastle Farm, Hayscastle by kind permission of Mrs Kathryn Joules who will also be president for the day.

The event will feature the usual classes for ploughing and crops with an additional class this year for Classic Reversible.

Since Llandgywydd YFC Cardigan are not holding their match the previous day, the society is going a little outside its area to hold a Charity Match on Saturday, 24th February on land offered by Mr William Miles at Trecoed, Letterston. The charity selected by the committee is Motor Neurone Disease.

It is hoped that we see the return of ploughmen across Wales, over the border and from across the Irish Sea.

Following the success of last year's charity match celebrating 100 years, £2,500 was split and presented to both Paul Sartori and Wales Air Ambulance at a recent presentation evening at Pwllcaerog and the society extended a massive thank you to everyone who supported it.

The events will also feature one of the leading lights of ploughing in Pembrokeshire, Rhodri George, who recently travelled to Latvia to represent Wales in the World Championships and came 5th overall.