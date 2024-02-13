Throughout the year she gets to share in couples’ love stories as they visit her little family-run shop in west Wales to make their own wedding rings.

It’s a day of memorable details – right down to the glass of bubbly to celebrate the very personal manufacture of a piece of jewellery with the most significant meaning.

Alongside the "make your own" workshops, handmade wedding rings and bridal party jewellery are popular purchases from the family-run Quicksilver Jewellery in Laugharne.

Rosie Thorne is pictured in her workshop. (Image: Quicksilver Jewellery)

And the small silversmith shop has now been named as a finalist for a national wedding award.

The business was started by Rosie’s dad, Alby Barratt, over 35 years ago, and he has since shared his knowledge with his daughter who continues to work with his traditional silversmithing methods.

Alby Barratt is pictured in the early days of Laugharne's Quicksilver Jewellery. (Image: Quicksilver Jewellery)

Quicksilver Jewellery is now lining up with the best of Britain in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2024.

Rosie said: “We are so excited about becoming finalists for such an amazing award, I couldn’t be prouder of our small business for being recognised with other wedding suppliers across the country.

“We love handcrafting timeless, affordable wedding rings from recycled precious metals, and having couples visit the workshop to make their own ready for the big day, it is such a special time in people’s lives for us to be involved in.”

Guides for Brides is a popular wedding planning platform that offers couples online advice and recommendations for the best wedding suppliers and venues across the UK.

Rosie and colleague Rosy Stark promote Quicksilver Jewellery's rings and workshops at a wedding fair. (Image: Quicksilver Jewellery)

The Customer Service Awards are a national recognition based on the quality and quantity of the reviews left on guidesforbrides.co.uk and are open to every business represented on the platform over the past year.

A panel of expert judges from the industry will now independently review the finalists and select the winners.

The winners will be announced and all finalists celebrated at the black tie event on March 27 at Oxford Town Hall.