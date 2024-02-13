Members of the council’s Cabinet at their meeting today (Monday, February 12) backed a proposal for a trial run scheme to allow overnight parking and sleeping at four car parks.

The trial will take place at North Beach in Tenby, Goodwick Moor in Goodwick, Townsmoor in Narberth and Western Way in Pembroke Dock.

The "Pembs Stop" trial areas, available for up to two nights, will operate year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period, expected to start in July, with members hearing the motorhome trade had already said the proposal was “a progressive approach”.

A report for members presented by Cabinet member for residents' services Councillor Rhys Sinnett stressed the scheme was not intended to create "campsites", with a list of criteria including no LPG bottles or furniture to be stored outside, and no camping waste or recycling points being provided.

The report said: “Over the last few years there has been significant demand in the motorhome industry, resulting in increased numbers of motorhomes visiting Pembrokeshire. The parking services team are receiving requests for overnight stopovers in our car parks. Parking is allowed, however, sleeping overnight is currently prohibited.

“The issues of motor home parking became particularly acute during the immediate period of Covid. Some locations were highlighted – Manorbier and Newgale – where specific on street parking restrictions were introduced to prevent overnight on-street parking restrictions for example.

“There is extensive campsite provision to accommodate motorhomes within the county. However, there is still some feedback, particularly from motorhome user groups, that the provision for motorhomes is not as accessible as some desire.”

Introducing an "evening stopover tariff" specifically for motorhomes will need a legal review, as there is a need to amend the current parking order because it prohibits sleeping.

“The proposal is not to allow sleeping overnight in all our car parks. It will only be in the selected locations, other locations we will still enforce,” the report stresses.

Members backed Mr Sinnett’s proposal to introduce the "Pembs Stop" trial for motorhomes and to vary the conditions of the Pembrokeshire County Council (Off Street Parking Places Order 2011) to allow the scheme to run from July 1, subject to legal process.

A report on the trial will be heard by Cabinet in 12 months’ time.