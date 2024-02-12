Nestled within the charming village of Houghton, this exceptional new-build residence emerges as a beacon of modern luxury amidst an exclusive development of premium homes. Crafted with unparalleled attention to detail by the owners, the property showcases superior quality and deliberate design, reflecting a deep commitment to excellence in every aspect.

There are four bathrooms. (Image: Bryce & Co)

Boasting five elegantly appointed bedrooms and four meticulously designed bathrooms, the home epitomises contemporary sophistication. Its design seamlessly blends the demands of family life with the desires for aesthetic beauty and functional elegance, offering expansive living and entertainment spaces that promise both comfort and style. The thoughtful layout and refined finishes throughout the residence ensure a living experience that surpasses the expectations of discerning modern homeowners, making it a true masterpiece of residential architecture.

The large kitchen area. (Image: Bryce & Co)

Outside, the residence features a private driveway with ample space for several vehicles. Adjacent to the home, a beautifully landscaped patio and garden unfold from the bi-folding doors, creating an exceptional space for entertainment. Additionally, a spacious double garage adds to the property's visual appeal and practicality.

There are five bedrooms. (Image: Bryce & Co)

Dan from Bryce & Co explains: “This luxury home offering 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and stunning living and entertainment spaces, is a masterpiece of contemporary design, perfectly balancing modern aesthetics with family functionality”.

Bryce & Co are holding an open home at the property this Saturday 17th February 2024 between 10am and 11:30am (strictly by appointment only). For more information, contact Bryce & Co on 01437 620 220 or via email at sales@bryceandco.co.uk.