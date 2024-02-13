Tenby’s Civic Ball, which usually follows the mayor-making ceremony in the Mayor's Parlour in May, is to be replaced by the much lower-key offering of post-event "light refreshments".

In the past, the ball had seen more than 100 people treated to a three-course meal with wine in the De Valence Pavilion, followed by dancing to a band or disco.

The decision to scrap the ball was taken at Tenby Town Council’s recent budget meeting.

Mayor Dai Morgan said: “In difficult financial times for everyone, it is just not acceptable to be spending public money on a meal for councillors and their guests.”

"An easy saving to make"

He added: “Due to the cost of living crisis and Pembrokeshire County Council's expectations of us taking more on financially it was a easy saving to make.

"Mayor-making in the parlour will still take place with limited number of guests with light refreshments to be served after the meeting.”

In May, Mr Morgan will be the first to experience the scaled-down civic reception when he proudly takes on a second term of office as mayor.

Motivation

He admitted that although he only originally planned a one-year term, the motivation of the townspeople and the town council inspired him to change his mind.

He explained: “Being in my position, I'm very often invited to lots of events and organisations and you get to spend some real quality time with some very special people – people who don't get the recognition and praise they deserve.

”You get to see the planning and effort to have something going on for others by mainly volunteers who usually have busy personal lives.

Pride and emotion

"Then the end product of all that hard work is so rewarding and you can feel the pride and emotion and see what it means to people – there are so many inspiring people in and around our town it's infectious.

“I often walk away in awe of these people and challenge myself to use my position to help even more.”

Mr Morgan, who works as a postman, also praised his fellow councillors for their positive and ‘can do and want to do’ attitude.

Proud of council's work

He added: “I'm so proud of the work we are currently doing to involve so much of the community at the moment, whether that's the work with the schools and ongoing commitment to the youth of the town or helping the needs for whoever needs it.

“Some of the last few months have been some of my proudest and I have been lucky enough to represent our town on the national and international stage.

“I've met some fantastic people on the way. I feel very lucky and honoured to be in the role I am and while here I plan to continue to represent, fight and work for our town and people the best I can.”