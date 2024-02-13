Rory Harland, 21, of Observatory Avenue in Hakin, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for a charge of assault by beating.

Harland was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Bond Street in Bristol on May 7, 2023.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He had pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court on November 16, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, the defendant was fined £350. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £140 surcharge.