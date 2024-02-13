A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been sentenced after assaulting a woman in Bristol last May.
Rory Harland, 21, of Observatory Avenue in Hakin, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for a charge of assault by beating.
Harland was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Bond Street in Bristol on May 7, 2023.
He had pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court on November 16, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, the defendant was fined £350. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £140 surcharge.
