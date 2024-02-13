Pancake Day always falls 47 days before Easter and is considered the final day of indulgence before the 40 days of Lent.

If you're tempted to feed your pooch a Pancake Day treat after flipping yours this year, here's the key advice you need to know.

Veterinarian Dr Joanna Woodnutt at Petsure has shared what dogs can safely eat on Shrove Tuesday and what the dangers could be.

Can my dog eat a pancake?





“Dogs can have pancakes, but moderation is key," according to Dr Woodnutt.

The vet added: "A small piece of plain pancake without any toppings is a safe choice for most dogs.

"Stick to flour, eggs and water and stay away from ingredients like chocolate, sweeteners, syrups and butter as these can be very dangerous to your dog.

"It’s very important to be mindful of your individual dog’s dietary needs.

"Dogs can often be sensitive to foods and some may be on an exclusion diet or prescription diet. And sudden changes to diet could have a bad effect on your dog's stomach.

"So make sure to be mindful of this when serving up something new. Stick to small amounts of foods you know are safe.

"Always think before you feed your dog and check with your vet if you’re unsure whether it’s safe for them. Especially if your dog has a chronic disease or special diet.”

The vet has also shared some top tips to make your Pancake Day as pet-friendly as possible.

How to make Pancake Day safe for your dogs

Make sure your ingredients don’t include xylitol (sometimes called ‘birch sugar’ or E967)

This is an artificial sweetener often found in some types of peanut butter, chocolate and syrups and is very harmful to dogs.

It can cause seizures, liver failure, or even death if eaten, so it’s very important to be aware of this when giving your dog a treat on Pancake Day.

Add healthy toppings

For something a little more exciting, you can add some dog-friendly fruit toppings like blueberries, banana, or strawberries.

Stay away from toxic foods like grapes, raisins, and jam which could potentially cause serious health issues.

Moderation is key

Too much of anything can upset your dog’s stomach. Remember this when you’re celebrating Pancake Day.

Ask for expert advice

Speak to your vet if you’re worried about your dog having food intolerances.

Pancakes are a safe occasional treat to give your dog. But always check if you’re unsure of an ingredient or for advice on your dog’s individual dietary needs.

A Vet from PetSure has explained how you can protect your dog this Pancake Day. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How to make dog-friendly pancakes

Kitchen design and retail specialists from Magnet have shared a couple of dog-friendly pancake recipes your pup can enjoy.

3 ingredient pancakes:

50g plain flour

1 egg

100 ml water

Banana pancake ingredients:

1 banana

60g plain flour

1 egg

60 ml unsweetened oat milk

Method:

Whisk/mash all the ingredients in a bowl (or you can use a blender).

Warm up your frying pan on a medium-high heat setting.

Ladle 4 tablespoons worth of the smooth mixture into a circle in the centre of the frying pan.

Cook until bubbles start to form on the batter (30 seconds to 1 minute on each side).

Flip your dog’s pancake and cook the other side until it is done!

Optional: Once cool, you can add dog-friendly toppings to the pancake such as xylitol-free peanut butter, bananas, or blueberries.