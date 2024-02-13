The plans for a nine-megawatt solar farm at West Farm, Cosheston, near Pembroke Dock were submitted by James Wallwork of One Planet Developments Limited on land adjoining an existing solar farm.

The applicants said the scheme would generate enough power for 2,500 homes.

The application was recommended for refusal at Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee this morning (Tuesday, February 13), despite the support of Cosheston Community Council, which says the plans would be a natural rounding-off of the site, with no detrimental impact as it would neighbour the existing solar farm.

A supporting statement, through agent Mango Planning & Development Ltd, says the works, together with associated infrastructure, will occupy three fields, the site extending to 9.9 hectares, and would operate for a 40-year period if granted.

“The proposed development would contribute circa 9,337,000 KWh of renewable electricity to the local area, which will typically produce enough green electricity a year to power about 2,500 homes.

“The proposed development is for a temporary 40-year timescale and will be fully reinstated at the end of its operational life. There will be no loss of agricultural land.”

Objections have been received from the council’s landscape officer, on adverse impact grounds, and from three objectors, citing a visual intrusion of the landscape, the proposal would double the size of the existing solar farm, and on highway safety.

The application was recommended for refusal on the grounds it “would result in an adverse visual impact on, and erosion of the rural landscape of, the Cosheston Peninsula and the proposed mitigation [planting trees and additional hedgerow material along the south, west and northern boundaries] would not overcome these concerns.”

Members of the planning committee heard the scheme had been withdrawn from the February 13 meeting after amended documentation and mitigation plans were received after the publication of committee documents for members.

The amended application is expected to be heard at a future meeting.