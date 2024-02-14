John Turkson was in a relationship with the victim for around six months, prosecutor Hannah George told the court. However, the relationship then “started to deteriorate due to the defendant’s substance abuse”.

The court heard she tried to break up with the defendant, but he had “bombarded her with messages”.

On June 14, a man came to the victim’s house and began demanding money, Ms George said.

“She believed it was a drug debt,” she said.

Turkson came over later that day, and the pair argued over the earlier caller – with the defendant refusing to say why he had come round.

While trying to grab her phone from her, Turkson grabbed the victim’s wrist and arms, causing bruising.

He snatched the phone, and hit it against the wall, smashing the screen.

He then left the address, and the victim called the police.

Turkson was arrested on July 4.

A statement from the victim, read to the court by Ms George, said: “Since the incident she is afraid to go out and is concerned she may bump in to the defendant.”

She said Turkson had left her feeling “worthless” due to comments the defendant would make towards her during their relationship.

Turkson, 29, of Stranraer Road in Pennar, Pembroke Dock, has 17 previous convictions for 27 offences.

The defendant admitted charges of battery and criminal damage, but denied a charge of strangulation.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Turkson “expressed his clear remorse” about the incident, and had “historic” issues with his mental health.

“He understands he does have temper issues and doesn’t react in the right way,” Mr Tarrant said.

“The defendant has no intention of contacting the complainant.”

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced Turkson to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She also granted the victim a one-year restraining order, and ordered that Turkson paid her £50 in compensation for the damaged phone.

The prosecution offered no evidence on the strangulation charge, and Judge Richards entered a not guilty verdict.