Bobby Williams, 39, of Parrog Road, had previously admitted stalking a woman in the Newport area between July 7 and 14 last year after turning up at her home address and phoning and messaging her repeatedly.

On July 19, he was sentenced to a two-year community order, and the victim was granted a one-year restraining order against him.

But despite this, Williams continued to contact her – breaching the order five times in the six months after it was imposed.

It was alleged that Williams contacted the woman directly on August 6, October 1 and at a point between November 1 and 8. He was also said to have contacted her indirectly on August 11, and texted her on January 29.

He was also charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress, relating to his repeated contacting of the woman between August 6 and January 29.

The defendant admitted the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

He was remanded in custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentence on February 26.