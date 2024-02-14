Danni Sandow, of Three Meadows, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where she faced four charges.

Sandow was accused of three offences of assaulting an emergency worker, relating to an incident at Withybush Hospital on February 4 involving two officers and an NHS healthcare support worker.

She was also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The defendant admitted each of the charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

She was sentenced to a total of 51 weeks, suspended for two years. Sandow must complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and must pay £85 in costs and £50 in compensation to each victim.