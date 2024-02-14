At the February 13 meeting of Pembrokeshire’s planning committee, an application by Owen Jones for a new cow housing building, including covered feeding and loafing yards and associated works, at Pantygrwndy Farm, Pantygrwndy was recommended for conditional approval.

The farm itself is sited near the A487 Fishguard- Cardigan Trunk Road, approximately a mile south of St Dogmaels and three miles north of Eglwyswrw.

A report for members said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the erection of a new cow housing and covered feeding building. The building would allow for welfare improvements by modernising the cubicle housing for the dairy herd and providing on-farm housing of younger cattle.

“The building would have a footprint of approximately 59.5 metres in length and 44.3 metres in width. With a roofscape comprising two shallow dual pitches the building would rise to a maximum ridge height of 6.5 metres (above slab level) falling to an eaves height of 4.4metres to span the 2600sqm footprint.

"This space would accommodate 228 cattle cubicles, loafing and covered feeding areas.”

It added: “Notwithstanding the large scale of the building, given its well related position immediately next to the existing complex of farm buildings its visual impact would not be significant and can be satisfactorily absorbed into this open countryside agricultural setting.”

Moving approval, Cilgerran county councillor John Davies, representing the neighbouring ward, said Pantygrwndy was “a farm who wants to modernise and become more efficient,” and “deal with the challenges faced by dairy farms”.

Cllr Davies added: “We, as members, can take some positive reassurances that NRW have given a positive green light for this application; we should welcome these kinds of investments, they are difficult to deliver financially.

“There are a new generation of farmers coming through to meet the challenges.”

The application, seconded by Councillor Brian Hall, was unanimously approved.