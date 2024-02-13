The Hywel Dda University Health Board has urged people only to visit the emergency departments at the Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals if they have urgent and emergency care cases.

A statement issued on X (formerly Twitter) by the Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "All our emergency departments (A&E), and particularly Bronglais and Withybush hospitals, are under significant pressure today (Tuesday, 13 February).

"Please help us to help you by choosing how you access our services carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in our emergency departments.

"Thank you for your support, and for helping us to help you."

Those suffering with illnesses are asked to visit NHS Wales' online symptom checker to cross-check their symptoms against a number of common ailments and if directed call NHS 111 Wales.

When to attend A&E

Patients are urged only to attend an emergency department if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as:

Severe breathing difficulties

Severe pain or bleeding

Chest pain or a suspected stroke

Serious trauma injuries

Visits to a minor injury unit should be considered instead if a patient has the following injuries:

Minor wounds

Minor burns or scalds

Insect bites

Minor limb, head, or face injuries

Foreign bodies in the nose or ear

A Hywel Dda University Health Board spokesperson said: "Your support not only helps you and your loved one, but it is a huge support to the NHS and social care services as well.

"Please help us to make our service safer by sharing this information with friends and family."