Ben Lewis, 45, of Heol Degwm in North Cornelly, near Bridgend, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman and assault by beating against a child.

The offences were alleged to have taken place on January 6 in Saundersfoot.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 7.

A trial date was set for March 28 at Swansea Magistrates’ Court.