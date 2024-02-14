A MAN has denied attacking a woman and a child in Saundersfoot.
Ben Lewis, 45, of Heol Degwm in North Cornelly, near Bridgend, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman and assault by beating against a child.
The offences were alleged to have taken place on January 6 in Saundersfoot.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 7.
A trial date was set for March 28 at Swansea Magistrates’ Court.
