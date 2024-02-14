Many brands, shops and supermarkets often release special products tying in with Valentine's Day when it arrives every year, and Greggs is no different with
The Bake Tray will be available on Valentine's Day exclusively through Uber Eats at a price of £10, which contains six of their pastries aimed for a couple to share.
The pastries that are included in the Greggs Valentine's Bake Tray include:
- Steak Bake also known as Steak Temptation
- Sausage Roll also known as The OG Sensation
- Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt also known as Sausage, Bean & Cheese Dream
- Vegan Steak Bake also known as Vegan Steak Velvet
- Vegan Sausage Roll also known as Vegan Sausage Delight
- Chicken Bake also known as Creamy Chicken Softy
Whilst Greggs is not a place I frequent very often I usually enjoy what I get there, so I decided to test it out to see if it was worth getting.
What was the Greggs Valentine's Bake Tray like?
Upon having The Bake Tray arrive at my door the first thing I noticed was the sturdy box it came in.
Sometimes the vessels for transporting your goods can be a bit flimsy, but this was properly packaged with a snap lid, and a gold compartment section once you opened it up.
All pastries were present and correct once the box was opened, having retained their warmth from the journey to my house and smelt very inviting also.
If you wanted to eat them straight from the box you easily could, as I didn't need to heat any of them up in the microwave.
In terms of what I ate, I went for the Steak Bake and Chicken Bake, which were both filling and tasty.
The Steak Bake had its usual rich flavours whilst the Chicken Bake was deliciously creamy.
As The Bake Tray is meant for sharing, the pastries were offered around my household and they were all snatched up fairly quickly.
The vegetarian member of my family was complimentary of both the Vegan Steak Bake and Vegan Sausage Roll whilst the Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt was described as "sumptuous" by another.
In conclusion, if you like what Greggs produces already this is worth your time, and a great thing to share among a household if you have more than two of you around.
Where can you get the Greggs Valentine's Bake Tray?
The Bake Tray will be available to order from the following selected Greggs shops on Wednesday, February 14 from 11am, until stocks last:
- 260 Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, NE6 1DX
- 73 Grainger Street, Newcastle, NE1 5JE
- Cabot Square West, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QS
- 93 Lower Marsh, Waterloo, London, SE1 7AB
- Avenue RP, Cardiff, CF23 9AF
- Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff, CF5 6XW
- 4 Allardyce Court Drive Thru, Glasgow, G15 6SA
- 1158 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 9EG
- Piccadilly, Manchester, M1 2DA
- 10 Oxford Road, Manchester, M1 5QA
Greggs and Uber Eats first launched their partnership in 2023 with deliveries now available from 900 Greggs shops across the UK. Uber Eats delivery charges will apply and vary per location.
