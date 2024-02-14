Firefighters were called to the property in Meidrim shortly before midnight on Thursday (February 8), with crews from seven stations, including Carmarthen, Ammanford and Haverfordwest, and a specialist search and rescue team attending the incident.

Police were also called and along with the fire service have confirmed that one person remains "unaccounted for".

The road leading to the property has been closed while an investigation into the fire continues.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to a report of a fire at a property in Meidrim.

"The fire has been extinguished. However, the damage to the property is extensive and it is unsafe to enter.

"One person remains unaccounted for.

"Officers will be working with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators to establish the cause of the fire."

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service added: "Crews responded to a two-storey detached property that was well alight on arrival.

"While the incident was ongoing crews from Carmarthen, Ammanford, Whitland, Tumble, Pontiets, Haverfordwest and Cardigan as well as the search and rescue Team attended the scene.

"There has been significant damage to the property and it is unsafe to enter."