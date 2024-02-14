"Persistent and heavy rain" is set to hit large parts of the country with forecasters expecting as much as 40mm set to fall across higher ground.

The warning, which is in force from 11am until midnight, covers parts of Carmarthenshire including Ammanford and South Wales, meaning disruption is likely for those travelling from the west.

Bus and train services will probably be affected with delays, while spray and flooding on roads will probably extend journeys by car.

The Met Office has said: “Further rain, on already saturated ground, is expected to move north and east to affect parts of south-west England and south Wales on Thursday morning and will become persistent and heavy at times.”

The rain will start to fade from the west after dark.

The warning affects large parts of Wales and the south west of England, including:

Blaenau Gwent;

Bristol;

Caerphilly;

Cardiff;

Carmarthenshire;

Cornwall;

Devon;

Gloucestershire;

Monmouthshire;

Newport;

North Somerset;

Powys;

Somerset;

Swansea;

Torfaen;

Vale of Glamorgan.

Haverfordwest is not included in the warning, but forecasters are expecting a wet and rainy day, with high temperatures of 12 degrees.

Anyone travelling into South Wales tomorrow is urged to leave plenty of time to complete their journeys