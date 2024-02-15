Kevin Offland, 45, is accused of 18 sexual offences alleged to have taken place in the Pembrokeshire and Shrewsbury areas between 1998 and 2021.

The defendant denies three charges of rape – relating to three different complainants, an offence of rape of a child, a charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child – relating to two girls.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Offland, 45, of Nichols Road in Great Yarmouth, provided prepared statements in interviews with both West Mercia Police and Dyfed-Powys Police.

Mr Davies, prosecuting, read to the jury the statements that Offland had given.

In an interview on January 29, 2019, Offland said: “I deny the allegations made against me.

“I did not rape [the child] in 2010, nor have I ever had any sexual activity with [the child].”

He then told to the police that the complainant had “lied”.

In May 2019, Offland was interviewed over the first two rape allegations.

“I vehemently deny any assaults, sexual or otherwise,” he said.

“I further deny raping either [of the complainants].”

Offland was interviewed by Dyfed-Powys Police on December 5, 2022.

“In relation to the allegations made against me by [the two teenage complainants], I deny these in their entirety,” he said.

“I do not have anything to add to my interview on August 13, 2021.”

Mr Davies asked DC Duggan, the officer in the case for Dyfed-Powys Police, about the referenced interview on August 13 She told the jury that Offland answered no comment to all questions on that occasion.

Also on December 5, 2022, Offland asked about the allegation of rape in Pembrokeshire in 2014.

“I, Kevin Offland, never drugged or raped [the complainant],” he said.

The trial continues.