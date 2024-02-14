Wayne Tydeman, 42, of no fixed abode, was charged with two offences of making threats to kill.

It was alleged that Tydeman threatened to kill a man in Haverfordwest on August 14. The court heard that the man feared the threat would be carried out.

The defendant, formerly of Haverfordwest, was also alleged to have threatened to kill a police officer.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that the threats were made whilst Tydeman was in possession of a knife.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on February 13.

Tydeman was jailed for a total of 24 weeks, and was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.