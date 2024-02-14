When beloved pet Nell went over the cliff edge opposite Cardigan Island just before noon on Wednesday, February 7 her anxious owners soon raised the alarm.

Cardigan RNLI’s D class inshore lifeboat was launched and coastguard teams from Cardigan, New Quay and Fishguard tasked to the scene.

The Lifeboat made good speed to the cliffs and aided by the coastguard teams quickly located the casualty.

Lifeboat helmsman Stewart steered the lifeboat close to the rocks allowing volunteer crew member Sam to safely exit the lifeboat and climb over to the casualty.

Carrying the dog, Sam then descended the cliff and , with Nell in tow, swam back to the lifeboat.

Once safely onboard Nell was wrapped in a dry towel and comforted. The lifeboat proceeded back along the coast to Patch where Nell was handed over to the care of the coastguard.

She was subsequently reunited with her owner and taken to the vets for a check-up.

While it has been relatively quiet in terms of rescues, it has been a very busy couple of months on the training front for the Cardigan station’s volunteers, both on and off the water.

“It has been a great team effort, and everyone should be very proud of what we have achieved in the last few months,” said Lifeboat Operations Manager Peter Austin.

HM Coastguard Rescue Service and the RNLI advises dog walkers to keep their pets on leads when near the edge of cliffs.

"Dogs can get into trouble while exploring, so always keep them on a lead at the coast especially near cliff edges,” said a HM Coastguard spokesperson.

"If they get stuck on a ledge, in mud or swept out to sea, don't go after them. Most dogs make it back safely, but you might not."

The RNLI added: "Keep dogs on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers. If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, don't go in after it.

"Move to a place it can get to safely and call it. It will probably get out by itself.

"If you're worried, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard."