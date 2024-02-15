The defendants were accused of driving while high on cocaine, drink-driving, and driving without due care and attention.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

TOM SIBBALD, 22, of Anchor Down in Solva, was caught driving whilst high on cocaine in Haverfordwest.

Sibbald was alleged to have been driving a Toyota Yaris on Milford Road on September 13 last year.

When tested, he recorded having more than 216 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

Sibbald pleaded guilty on February 13 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

He was disqualified for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a £120 fine and £85 in costs.

AARON HAINES, 30, of Lower Lamphey Road in Pembroke, was caught almost three times over the drink-drive limit while behind the wheel of an Audi in Pembroke Dock.

Haines was alleged to have driven an Audi A3 on Warrior Way on January 29. When breathalysed, he recorded having 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Haines pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13, and was banned from driving for two years.

He must also pay a £750 fine, a surcharge of £300 and £85 in costs.

EMMA CHIFFI, 35, of Heywood Court in Tenby, admitted careless driving in a car park at a community hospital.

Chiffi was alleged to have driven a Ford Focus without due care and attention at Tenby Cottage Hospital on May 10.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on February 12.

Chiffi was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge. She also had three points added to her licence.