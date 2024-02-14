Many Tears Animal Rescue took in a record number of new residents a few weeks ago following the closure of a number of puppy breeding farms, and had posted on their Facebook page about the amount of work it would take to prepare the pups for rehoming.

Now, owner Sylvia Vanatta has been able to share the wonderful news that three of these pups have now either been adopted and settling into life with their new families or are ready and waiting for their forever home.

Ms Vanatta said: "I am so proud of how everyone has coped in the last few weeks with so many new dogs.

"It has been a really tough time but everyone has been so motivated and so determined to find these pups the homes they truly deserve.

"We never turn any dog away, regardless of breed or condition, so it's really lovely to be able to share such a positive update on some of these dogs."

The team had been under a lot of pressure to help the animals, with many coming to them in desperate need of expensive medical treatment, including emergency hernia repairs.

One of the lucky pups who is now in her forever home is one-year-old Beagle Dutch, now renamed Willow.

Now living with owner Kim May, Willow has "cemented herself" right into the heart of the family.

One-year-old Beagle Willow has well and truly settled into her new home and become a true part of the family (Image: Kim May)According to her new family, Willow is now a very confident dog, having originally suffered from separation anxiety, who adores going to doggy day care once a week.

Her new owner shared: "It wasn't easy going and I have had to put in lots of work with her but she's such a clever girl and is the most affectionate dog I have ever had!"

Another success story is that of three-year-old mini Poodle Fonzo, who recently moved into his forever home.

Described by owner Patricia Hyndman as "friendly" and a "joy to take out", Fonzo has become a star of the family.

With a "lively, mischievous, captivating personality", Fonzo has settled into his new life very well, as is enjoying the freedom on long walks into a nearby meadow, and is a master at "winning hearts wherever he goes".

His family have said he "learns very quickly" and has been able to settle into family life with ease as a result, including returning when called in a manner that they say is self-taught.

The family say they are "lucky" to have this "wonderful little fellow" in their home.

Three-year-old mini poodle Fonzo has settled into family life with ease and has a captivating personality (Image: Patricia Hyndman)

There are lots of other dogs still awaiting their forever homes at Many Tears after being taken in during the record influx at the end of January, including five-year-old Dachshund Xena.

Currently in a foster home, Xena is described by the team at Many Tears as a "total joy" who adores "home comforts and all aspects of home life".

They say she is just waiting for her perfect forever family "to make her dreams come true".

Five-year-old Dachshund Xena is currently in foster care, waiting for her perfect forever family (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue Centre)If you would like to consider adopting Xena or any of the other dogs up for adoption, which can be viewed on Many Tears' Facebook page or website, please click here for more information about viewings and the adoption process.