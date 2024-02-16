If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Glow Worm, one year old, male, Bichon Frise

Glow Worm is very scared of people despite only being a year old.

He is looking for an experienced home with lots of patience which can help him thrive and come out of his shell.

He has come to us from a breeder.

He is looking for a home with at least one kind confident resident dog, although the more the merrier in Glow Worm's case.

He has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Candy, eight years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Candy is a very gentle soul.

She has come from a breeder and is looking for a warm loving home to call her own.

Candy will need a home with a confident kind resident dog.

Candy has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills such as house training and walking on a harness/lead when she is ready.

Candy has a Grade 5 heart murmur which doesn't require medication currently but will need to be monitored by adopter's vets.

Hector, three years old, male, Cocker Spaniel cross Beagle

Hector is still with us in kennels and we can’t understand why.

He needs an experienced adult-only home which can commit fully to giving him what he needs.

Hector isn’t the type of dog that you can just leave to chill all day on the sofa next to you although he does love a lazy snuggle.

He is the type of dog that you take out on your adventures with you - to the beach, up mountains, even on the bike.

Hector will be a project dog but one that will fill your heart with so much pride and love.

Chive, one year old, female, Bulldog cross

Chive is an affectionate girl who is so much fun to be around.

Chive has never lived in a home before but with kind adopters she should thrive and learn new skills such as house training.

Chive has been successfully trained to wear a muzzle because despite her being a lovable happy girl we want to ensure that she is always safe in any situation and can never be blamed for others actions.

Chive will need to be an only dog in the home.

Finn, three years old, male, Cross-breed

Finn came to us from a home through no fault of is own and is looking for an calm adult-only home with lots of love and rural adventures.

Finn can easily be the only dog in the right home or he can live with a female resident dog/s.

Finn will need a dedicated home that understand they will need to build a relationship with him, which takes time, but once they do they will have the best boy they couldn’t remember life without.