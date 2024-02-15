Melanie Conroy, of Picton Road in Hakin, was issued with an abatement notice by Pembrokeshire council on January 21, 2020.

However, Conroy was accused of ignoring the notice, and there continued to be “amplified music playing at an excessive volume at the premises” on at least four occasions, the court heard.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Conroy was alleged to have failing to comply with the abatement notice on October 13 and 14, January 9 and February 9.

She pleaded not guilty to each of the four offences, but did not attend for her sentencing in July at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

She was found guilty, and was ordered to pay a total of £4,820.58 – comprised of a £220 fine for each offence, £2,988.58 in costs, £600 in compensation, and a surcharge of £352.

However, Conroy appealed against her sentence and conviction, and at Swansea Crown Court, Judge Huw Rees and the magistrates present allowed the successful appeal.