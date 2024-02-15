Câr Y Môr, developed Wales’ first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm off Ramsey Sound in 2022.

The project has won a St David business award and last year was visited by their highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William tried some of its seaweed fresh out the sea, telling onlookers that it was ‘salty’.

Câr Y Môr announced this week that it will build a new seaweed processing facility – the first of its kind in Wales - at its site in St Davids, with construction starting later this year.

The facility will produce a plant biostimulant using seaweed harvested from Câr Y Môr's sustainable ocean farms off the Pembrokeshire coast.

Seaweed biostimulants contain substances which stimulate plants’ natural processes, supporting growth, flowering, fruiting and resistance to stresses such as drought, heat and cold.

These natural Biostimulants are increasingly being explored as an alternative to synthetic fertilisers and pesticides because they can help to keep the land nourished and balanced.

Initial research of seaweed biostimulants shows an average of 17 per cent boost in crop yield reducing dependency on costly synthetic fertilisers and empowering soil with enhanced resilience against abiotic stress – all while contributing to the UK's transition to low-carbon agriculture.

Câr Y Môr's biostimulant taps into the rich resource of farm-grown sugar kelp and oarweed, harnessing the ocean's nutrients through an energy-efficient process to nourish and invigorate the soil.

“There is a growing interest in this type of regenerative farming because many are concerned that modern farming practices are reducing our farming land’s productivity and ecosystem health,” said Câr Y Môr co-founder Owen Haines.

“Creating a sustainable future is a core part of Câr Y Môr's aim, and we’re very excited about the potential to provide farms and domestic customers in the UK and Ireland with a natural and sustainable biostimulant produced just off our coast.”

Founded in 2019, Câr Y Môr is a Community Benefit Society (CBS) with a mission simply to improve the health of our planet and people by sustainably farming seaweed and shellfish on its ocean farms off the coast of Pembrokeshire, and selling sustainable Welsh Seafood products locally, online and across the UK. The addition of Seaweed Biostimulant to their product range is key to bringing more benefits to all.

“A little-known fact regarding the unique CBS structure is that it has the potential for exponential growth,” said Owen. “This is possible due to the amazing network of people it can attract and the significant unsecured funding it can raise for investing due to its 100 per cent community ownership.

“Câr Y Môr is at the vanguard of showing how the potential growth of the CBS model can be achieved. We currently employ 14 people and aim to develop a financially and environmentally sustainable source of employment.

“Our seaweed biostimulant is not just a product,” added Owen. “It's a promise to the land and to those who nurture it. As a sustainably focused, community-owned business based in Pembrokeshire we will provide a cutting-edge biostimulant derived from our zero-input ocean farm located in grade A waters in the Ramsey Sound, off the coast of St Davids.”

Before the product goes on sale, the biostimulant will be further tested. Farmers and gardeners can become part of the trial by contacting Câr-Y-Môr.