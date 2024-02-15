THERE are more than 3,100 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who really know how to capture the beauty of Pembrokeshire.
They are able to capture the stunning coastal scenes, incredible wildlife and intriguing landmarks from all over the county, as well as the local events as they happen.
Recently, there has been a focus on coastal scenes, rainbows, local landmarks such as St David's Cathedral and wildlife in the county's nature reserves. Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
