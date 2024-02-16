A MAN has been charged with a racially aggravated assault against a woman.
David Round, 37, of Camuset Close in Hakin, is accused of assaulting the woman in an alleged incident in Hubberston on July 2, 2022.
He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13 charged with racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court, and Round was granted bail.
He will appear in court on March 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article