David Round, 37, of Camuset Close in Hakin, is accused of assaulting the woman in an alleged incident in Hubberston on July 2, 2022.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13 charged with racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court, and Round was granted bail.

He will appear in court on March 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.