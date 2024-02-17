The defendants were accused of cannabis possession, making nuisance phone calls, and refusing to provide a breath test.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

CLAIRE BROWN, 57, of Crug Yr Efydd in Crymych, was accused of refusing to take a breath test when suspected of committing an offence.

Brown was alleged to have failed to provide a specimen of breath to the police for analysis on January 23 after she was suspected of committing an offence while driving a vehicle.

She pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13.

Brown was granted bail, and will return to court on May 16 for a trial.

BEN ROSIE, 40, of Lon Hywel in Whitland, is alleged to have persistently made nuisance phone calls.

Rosie was charged with persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience, or anxiety on September 25 last year.

No plea was entered at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 13, and the case was adjourned for a week. Rosie was granted bail.

MARK HANCOCK, 49, of Picton Road in Hakin, has been charged with having six grams of cannabis in his possession in Milford Haven on January 22.

No plea was entered on February 13 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned until February 20, and Hancock was granted bail.