Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the investigation into an incident at Fishguard Rugby Club in November last year has now been closed.

However, officers are still investigating a separate incident at the club alleged to have taken place in September.

A force spokesperson said: “The investigation into the assault allegation on September 30 is ongoing. It has not been closed.

“There was a separate incident in November and I understand that this is the investigation that has been closed.”

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the alleged assault which is said to have taken place at Fishguard RFC between 12am and 1am on Saturday, September 30.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with any information which could help the investigation, to come forward.

In an update last month police have confirmed that their enquires into the reported assault were ongoing and that the alleged victim is being regularly updated.

Anyone present at the club at or around the time of the September incident, should contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number 23000947361.

You can also contact police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.