Michael Harper, of Freemans View Haverfordwest had admitted common assault on a woman, going equipped for theft and damaging blinds and a wall at the Windsor Hotel, Church Road, Johnston.

All three offences had taken place in Johnston on January 22 this year.

Harper, 22, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 13, for sentencing.

He was ordered to pay a total of £3,199. This was composed of £3,000 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

He was also handed a 12-month order which included up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates ordered that the Stanley knife, pliers, screwdriver, gloves and balaclava, should be forfeited and destroyed.

The court took Harper’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence. He will have to pay the money owed to the court in monthly instalments of £24 starting next month.