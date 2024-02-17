The event, held at Haverhub on Sunday, February 11 was a success with a ‘warm and lovely atmosphere’ hosting a café area, pre-loved clothes for sale, a story time tent and play area, a raffle and book sale, name the teddy, crafts and much more.

One of the busiest areas was the kite making area.

The event raised money for MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians). The charity is currently running an emergency appeal to responding to the current situation in Gaza, and across the occupied Palestinian territory and trying to get as much aid into the area as possible

A very kind donor match-funded all money taken on the day bringing the total raised to help much needed aid reach Gaza to an impressive £1,426.

The organisers thanked everybody who donated their time to run the event and all those who attended it.