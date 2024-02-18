Carmarthenshire County Council has revealed that it plans to impose a 40mph speed limit on a number of stretches of road throughout the county. It references the below roads:

Class III road known as Castell Pigyn Road, Abergwili.

Principal road A485 at Alltwalis.

Class II road B4309 at Bancycapel.

Class III road at Bancycapel.

Unclassified road leading from Bancycapel to Idole.

Class III road leading from Bancyfelin to the trunk road A40.

Class III road Blaenwaun to Llangynnin.

Class III road at Blaen-y-Coed.

Principal road A4066 from Laugharne to Pendine.

Unclassified road leading from principal road A4066 to property known as Hurst House.

Principal road A4069 Brynaman to Llangadog.

Class III road known as Lotwen Road, Capel Hendre.

Class III road leading from principal road A484, to Pibwrlwyd, Croesyceiliog.

Principal road A482 Llanwrda to Lampeter.

Principal road A478 Efailwen to Glandy Cross.

Class II road B4309 at Furnace.

Principal road A4066 at Cross Inn to Laugharne.

Class III road Llanddowror to Red Roses.

Principal road A484 at Llandyfaelog.

Class III road at Llandyfaelog.

Class II road B4297 Llanedi to Fforest.

Class II road B4336 at Llanfihangel-ar-Arth.

Principal road A485 at Llanllwni.

Class III road B4310 at Nant-y-ffin.

Principal road A484 at Newcastle Emlyn.

Class III road leading from principal road A484 at Newcastle Emlyn to property known as Plas y Coed.

Class II road B4312 at Pant Yr Athro, Llangain.

Class II road B4459 at Pencader.

Principal road A4066 Pendine to Llanmiloe.

Wernddu Road, Ammanford.

Class II road B4309 at Ponantwn.

Class II road B4309 at Pontyates.

Class II road B4310 Porthyrhyd to Botanical Gardens.

Principal road A4068 Rhosamman to Cefyn Bryn Brain.

Class II road B4302 at Talley.

Class III road Trevaughan to Plough & Arrow.

The full draft order – which includes maps – can be found at https://www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/home/council-democracy/public-notices or by visiting the council’s customer service hubs at Unit A, St Catherine’s Walk, Carmarthen, at 41 Quay Street, Ammanford or 36 Stepney Street, Llanelli. They can also be obtained for free by writing to Carmarthenshire County Council Traffic Management Section, Block 2 Parc Myrddin, Richmond Terrace, Carmarthen, SA31 1HQ or by emailing ENTrafficManagement@carmarthenshire.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make a valid objection to the order must do so in writing by March 8, 2024. Objections must be sent to Linda Rees-Jones, Head of Administration and Law, County Hall, Carmarthen, SA31 1JP.