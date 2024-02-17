The Welsh Government has announced that it will be imposing a 40mph speed limit on the A477 trunk road at Nash Fingerpost Junction.

The stretch of road that will be affected is:

The A477 Nash Fingerpost Junction trunk road from a point 57 metres west of the centre of the junction with the lane leading to Lower Nash to a point 416 metres east of the centre of its junction with the U6357 road leading to Upper Nash, Pembrokeshire.

There will also be a second restriction put in place which is to ban vehicles making U-turns through the gap in the central reservation opposite the junction of the A477 trunk road with the Class I A4075 county road to Pembroke.

Any westbound traffic wishing to make a manoeuvre should go to Waterloo Roundabout, Pembroke Dock and return eastbound. Eastbound traffic should travel to Carew Roundabout and travel westbound.

The speed limit restriction and u-turn restriction will come into force at 00.01 on March 6, 2024, and will last for up to 18 months according to the Welsh Government’s public notice in the February 14 edition of the Western Telegraph. The restrictions are to be put in place to allow for works to be carried out on or near the A477 trunk road at Nash Fingerpost Junction.