The plaque will celebrate the life of Jemima Nicholas, the formidable Fishguard woman who played a significant part in defeating the French during the last invasion of Britain in 1797.

Purple Plaques was launched on International Women’s Day 2017, by a group of volunteers who felt the need for more recognition for the contribution women make to Welsh life.

The campaign aims to shine a light on women’s achievements by improving the recognition of remarkable women in Wales.

The award of a Purple Plaque will showcase and honour women across Wales who have made an impact in Wales.

Jemima’s plaque will be unveiled at Fishguard Town Hall at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 24, by Jane Hutt CBE, MS minister for social justice and chief whip.

Prior to the unveiling, the annual parade commemorating the last invasion, going from Golden Mile to the Gorsedd Circle on Penslade, will take place at 11am. The parade will include Fishguard Sea Cadets, Pembrokeshire Yeomanry and the Army Cadets and anyone is welcome to join in. There will be a short talk at the stone circle. Following the unveiling there will be a song sung about Jemima, a visit to her headstone at St Mary’s Church and a brief talk with artefacts, a visit to the Fishguard Tapestry.

There will also be poetry and a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau before the Wales vs Ireland match that afternoon.

All are welcome to join in the parade and to attend the unveiling.