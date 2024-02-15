The Welsh Government has announced that it will be imposing a 40mph or 10mph speed limit and no overtaking restriction on the A477 trunk road on the stretch from St Clears to Pembroke Dock.

The stretch of road that will be affected is:

The A477 from the centre point of its junction with St Clears Roundabout to its junction with, and including the gyratory of, Waterloo Road Roundabout, Pembroke Dock.

The Welsh Government has said that the 10mph limit is only expected to be in place on the road during convoy working, and it will be a 40mph limit otherwise. The speed limit will come into force at 00.01 on March 5, 2024, and will be in place until 11.59pm on March 15, 2024, or until the temporary signs have been permanently removed.

Although these are the dates the limits are set to be in force for, the order made by the Welsh Government is valid for 18 months in case the works need to be postponed or any further works on or near the A477 need to be done.