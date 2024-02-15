The collision took place on the minor road leading off the A40 in the direction of Camrose at St Catherine's bridge near Sheltery Hill.

An eyewitness described seeing a car on its side and police officers in attendance.

Police said that they were called to the incident shortly before 10am on Valentine’s Day. They closed the road so that the vehicle could be recovered and reopened it before midday.

No one was believed to have been injured in the crash.

“Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision off the main A40 in the direction of Sheltery Hill, just before 10am Wednesday February 14th,” said a force spokesperson.

“No injuries were reported at the time. The road was closed for vehicle recovery and re-opened by 12pm.”