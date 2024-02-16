Sarah Jane Brown is one of the artists to be exhibiting at the Exhibition of Contemporary Welsh Art & Photography 2024 in London.

The art exhibition is part of a larger event called Wales Week in London. Throughout the Wales Week in London (which is actually a fortnight – February 16 to March 6) there will be cultural activities and events to celebrate everything great about Wales.

Ms Brown said: “I’m excited to be joining the exhibition again this year and to showcase my work in London.

“I will be exhibiting original oil paintings inspired by the coastal landscapes of Pembrokeshire, paintings that seek to capture the emotions and experience of living in this beautiful part of the world.”

Her paintings reflect the landscapes throughout Pembrokeshire skies and countryside, the natural drama of the elements and the sea.

Find it Within painting by Sarah Jane Brown (Image: Sarah Jane Brown)

Ms Brown has a first class honours degree in fine art painting from the West Wales School of the Arts and in 2020 she was awarded a full membership to the Guild Society of Artists, part of the Fine Art Trade Guild, and has the right to use the GSA post-nominal letters. This acknowledges her consistently high standard of art, her professionalism and business ethics.

She has also exhibited across the UK and abroad as part of group exhibitions and many solo exhibitions and recently reached the final of the Art Unlimited Open Art Competition and the Wales Contemporary International Art Competition. She has also featured on Challen 4’s The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin.

Sarah Jane Brown’s paintings will be exhibited at the Exhibition of Contemporary Welsh Art & Photography 2024 between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 at the London Welsh Centre on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, London. There will be paintings and prints available to purchase.