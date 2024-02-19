Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed that it plans to amend speed limits on a number of stretches of road throughout the county.

It would see two amendments to roads which include 20mph which are:

The B4320 in Hundleton: From a point 61 metres south west of the school access, extending 160 metres to the south west of this point. This proposed change would see a discrepancy amended in relation to the new 20mph sign that was put in place on the road.

Cuckoo Lane, Haverfordwest: From the junction with the B4341 Haven Road to the limit of the adopted highway. This proposed change will amend a discrepancy in respect of the new 20mph restricted roads legislation.

There will also be 30mph limit adjustments on the following roads:

A4139 Jeffreyston: From a point 68 metres south west of the junction with the B4586, extending south-west for 363 metres. This proposal reduces the existing limit to 30mph and extends the limit by 90 metres. The changes are associated with the advisory 20mph limit immediately outside the school.

Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock: The entire length of the road will have a 30mph speed limit by exception within a street lit area. The proposal amends a discrepancy/omission.

Most of the changes relate to imposing a 40mph limit on roads:

B4313, Bethesda: From a point 324 metres south of the junction with the U6100, southward for a further 215 metres.

B4332 Boncath to Cilrhrwe Arms, Boncath: From the junction of the B4332 west and B4332 (82 metres west of Berllan Aur) and continuing in a south westerly direction towards Cilrhrwe Arms for 200 metres.

B4332 (western approach), Boncath: From a point 82 metres west of Berllan Aur continuing in westerly direction towards the A478 for 245 metres.

C3007 north of Burton, Burton: From a point 145 metres north of the junction with Brompton Grove extending northward for 200 metres of this point.

A478 north of Clynderwen, Clynderwen: From a point 100 metres north of the junction with the C3034 to a point 210 metres south of the junction.

B4315, Cold Blow: From a point 303 metres south-east of the junction with Windsor Gardens extending eastwards to a point 143 metres west of the junction of St Catherine’s Close at Prince’s Gate.

A478 south of Crymych: From a point 55 metres south of the junction with the Crymych to Maenclochog road (C3002), extending southward for 210 metres.

B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest: From a point 110 metres south west of the junction with Fuzy park through the Palmerston road junction to a point 105 metres south west of this junction.

Park Corner Road U2227, Haverfordwest: From the junction with the B4341 (Haverfordwest to Broad Haven Road) south eastward to the junction with the B4327 Dale Road. It will affect the entire length.

Palmerston Road, Haverfordwest: From a point 13 metres east of the junction with Bethany Road west to the junction with the B4327 Dale Road.

A4139, Hodgeston: From a point 110 metres west of the junction with the U6341, extending northwards for 200 metres AND from a point 244 metres east of the junction with the U6341 Church View extending eastwards for 200 metres.

C3007, Houghton: From a point 84 metres south of Princess of Wales Close, extending southwards for 205 metres AND from a point 196 metres north of the junction with Rhoose Ferry Road to a point 149 metres south of the junction with New Wells Road.

B4320, Hundleton: From the junction with the C3183 to a point 306 metres north east of the junction AND from a point 249 metres west of the junction with Bowett Lane to a point 103 metres east of Bowett Lane.

A4139, Jameston: From a point 15 metres west of the junction with Grove Crescent, extending westward for 200 metres.

A4139, Lamphey: From a point 222 metres west of the junction with Ridgeway (C3005) extending westward for a further 220 metres.

B4332, Llanychaer: From a point 100 metres north west of the junction with the C3159 extending in a north westerly direction for 250 metres.

B4331, Letterston: From a point 86 metres north west of the junction with Feidr Joseph, extending in a north westerly direction for 300 metres.

A4139, Lydstep: From a point 360 metres east of the junction with the Green to a point 200 metres further west AND from a point 131 metres west of the junction with the Green, extending westwards for 360 metres.

A487, Manorowen: From the junction with the U3116 (Manorowen Mill to Pen-yr-Allt) to a point 200 metres north-east and 200 metres south-west.

B4325, Blackbridge, Milford Haven: From the junction with Blackbridge Drive to a point 390 metres south-east of this junction and to a point 850 metres west.

B4320, Monkton: From the junction with Mill Black to a point 250 metres south.

B4314 Coxshill, Narberth: From a point 110 metres west of the Coxshill housing estate westwards to a point 37 metres west of the entrance to Woodfield. This proposal amends a discrepancy in respect of the new 20mph/settlement/terminal sign position recently installed on the road. The new terminal sign will be accommodated at the existing settlement sign location.

B4313 Station Road, Narberth: From a point 256 metres north west of the junction with Kiln Park Road south eastwards to a point 325 metres east of the same junction. The proposal amends a discrepancy in the existing 40mph limit.

A487, Newgale: From the junction with Welsh road (C3028), eastward for 400 metres.

B4332, Newchapel: From a point 220 metres west of the junction with the U3240 Newchapel to Carreg-wen Road to a point 208 metres further west AND from a point 54 metres west of the junction with the C3162 at cross roads to a point 160 metres east of this junction.

A4139, Pembroke: From a point 85 metres east of the junction with Forth Lane to a point 75 metres east of Fifth Lane.

Station Road, Pentlepoir: From a point 107 metres south of the junction with the A478 to a point 25 metres west of the junction with the C3117 Fan Road.

A478, Kingsmoor, Pentlepoir: From a point 48 metres north of the junction with Kingsmoor road extending north for 200 metres.

B4341, Portfield Gate: From a point 84 metres west of Temperness road extending westward for 430 metres AND from a point 225 metres east of the junction with C3082 extending a further 508 metres east.

B4314, Princes Gate: From a point 157 metres north of the junction with the B4315 to a point 293 metres north AND from a point 165 metres east of the junction with the B4315 to a point 240 metres further east.

Fan Road, Saundersfoot: From a point 165 metres north-west of the junction with Valley Road to the junction with the B4316 Station Road.

A487 Simpson Cross: From a point 162 metres west of the junction with the C3042 Nolton Cross to Simpson Cross road to a point 200 metres further west.

A487 Solva: From a point 160 metres west of the junction with the U/C3019 road to Llandeloy to a point 91 metres north-east of the junction with the C3036 Prendergast.

A487 St Davids: From a point 18 metres east of the junction with the U3042, east for 71 metres.

B4314 Tavernspite: From a point 44 metres east of the junction with the C3095 for a distance of 320 metres westward.

A478 (N), Templeton: From a point 60 metres north of the junction with the B4315 road to Princes Gate northbound for 280 metres.

A4115 (W), Templeton: From a point 50 metres west of the access to Hampton Court caravan park to a point 235 metres east of this access.

B4314 (E), Tavernspite: From a point 140 metres north east of the junction with Maes yr Ysgol to a point 308 metres south west of the junction with the C3039.

B4325 Waterston: From a point 21 metres north west of Green Lane extending for 200 metres in a north westerly direction.

Anyone who wishes to make an objection to the proposals above can do so in writing by completing the feedback form at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices (where the full proposed order can also be seen), or by writing to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP, by March 6, 2024. Anyone making an objection should quote the reference AMAL 2023-A1-24.