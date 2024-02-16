Kevin Offland, 45, of Nichols Road in Great Yarmouth, is accused of 18 sexual offences alleged to have taken place in the Pembrokeshire and Shrewsbury areas between 1998 and 2021.

Offland was charged with three offences of rape relating to three different complainants, an offence of rape of a child, a charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child – relating to two girls.

The defendant denies all charges.

DC Duggan, officer in the case for Dyfed-Powys Police, told the jury about Offland’s police interview on August 13, 2021.

READ MORE: Air ambulance lands on Pembrokeshire beach amid 'serious incident'

The officers asked him “Kevin, are you guilty of any offence that has been alleged against you?”, to which he replied “No”.

The defendant said he was “gobsmacked” by the allegations, adding “it doesn’t make sense”.

He was asked if he was sexually attracted to one of the teenage complainants.

“No, and like I said, I’m not guilty of any of these crimes.

“I’m not involved in any of these crimes and that’s the last I’m going to say.”

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

When Offland took the stand, Nicola Powell, defending, asked him about his general behaviour towards the first complainant.

“At times I was violent,” he said. “I regret that. I was young and stupid.”

When Ms Powell put the allegation to Offland, he replied: “That never happened. I have never had anal sex with [the complainant].”

Ms Powell asked the defendant if he ever pinned the second complainant down and raped her.

“That’s simply not true. That never happened,” he said.

Offland told the jury that he had a “brilliant relationship” with the third complainant – who alleged that he raped her after giving her alcohol when she was 11 years old.

“Is it appropriate to give an 11-year-old girl alcohol?,” the prosecutor, Mr Davies, asked during cross-examination.

“She had been given alcohol before,” Offland said.

The defendant told the jury that he “never touched” either of the teenage complainants “in a sexual way”.

He said that if he had touched either of the complainants as alleged while giving them massages, it was “accidental”.

Mr Davies asked whether it was appropriate for Offland to being giving 14 and 15 year old girls massages or applying fake tan to them.

“It could have been deemed as inappropriate. I had full permission of everyone involved,” the defendant said.

He told the jury that he was not qualified as a masseuse or as a sports therapist, or as a beautician.

Mr Davies asked why Offland would not give either or the girls massages when they were on their period.

“If you massage someone while they are bleeding, it will stimulate extra blood flow,” he said.

“That comes from your qualification does it?,” Mr Davies asked.

“It comes from my research,” the defendant said.

In relation to the allegation of rape in 2014, Offland told the jury that the drink he made for the complainant was made “in front of her”.

The complainant had given evidence that she had only drunk one WKD before the drink Offland made her – which she alleged was spiked. Offland denied spiking the drink, and said the complainant had drunk more.

He said there had been a falling out after he told the complainant’s partner at the time that she “was fleecing him”.

Mr Davies asked Offland if he used violence against the first two complainants, to which he admitted he did.

The prosecutor turned to a police interview from May 2019, where Offland told the police: “I vehemently deny any assaults, sexual or otherwise, in relation to [the first two complainants].”

“When I was interviewed I was asked about sexual assaults,” the defendant said.

“What does ‘or otherwise’ mean?” Mr Davies asked.

“I don’t know. It wasn’t prepared by me. It was prepared by my solicitor,” Offland replied.

“Did inflicting pain on women excite you sexually?,” Mr Davies asked.

“Did it make you feel more powerful?”

“No,” Offland replied. “I was ashamed.

“I still am ashamed to this day that I hit them.”

Mr Davies asked Offland about him describing himself as “young and stupid” when he used violence against the first two complainants.

“The violence wasn’t because you were young and stupid,” Mr Davies said, and then asked the defendant about a conviction last year for battery against his former partner.

“I have a conviction for headbutting her,” Offland said.

“A defensive headbutt.”

The trial continues.