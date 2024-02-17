The group – Cause for Drama - staged their own version of pantomime favourite Cinderella at Letterston Memorial Hall and played to three packed houses The group came up with the idea in support of Non Harries, a well-known musical director in north Pembrokeshire who has been receiving treatment at the CDU.

Tristan Mansell, from the group, explained: “Non is at the heart of our music community so we wanted to do something positive for her and for others who attend the unit.

Cause for Drama present their cheque to Withybush Cancer Day Unit. (Image: Cause for Drama)

“Not having much time, the group really rallied together and worked as a great team to put this show together so quickly.”

The show was so successful that Cause for Drama plan to repeat the pantomime with two further shows on April 6 at Letterston Memorial Hall.

For more details, see the Cause for Drama Facebook page.

The group has now presented its cheque for £3,400 to Bernie George of the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal and many of the nursing team who work in the unit, who offered their own thanks to the group.

Photo: Cause for Drama members visit the Cancer Day Unit nursing team