We have more than 3,100 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is G.

We received dozens of pictures of various things relating to the letter G including geese, gardens, grandparents, giraffes and much more. Here are just some of our favourites.

Garden. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Geese in the mist (Image: Sharon Skipper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Grandparents on Broad Haven Beach. (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Gannet (Image: Richard Neale (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Giraffes (Image: Lucy Weston (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Greenala Point near Freshwater East (Image: Guy Candler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.