The charity’s lifeguards not only rescue those in difficulty in the water, they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

In 2022, RNLI lifeguards provided patrols and responded to more than 18,000 incidents, helping more than 24,000 people in need and saving 117 lives.

Tenby's South Beach is one of the RNLI lifeguards' busiest spots. (Image: RNLI)

Last summer, lifeguards rescued stricken swimmers from powerful rip currents, saved children being blown offshore in inflatables, came to the aid of paddleboarders and gave lifesaving CPR on beaches.

World-class training

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for a future career.

RNLI lifeguard jobs are now being advertised for the following beaches - Tenby’s North, South and Castle; Saundersfoot, Amroth and Freshwater West, as well as Pendine Sands.

Chris Rigby, lead lifeguard supervisor for south Pembrokeshire, said: “Being a beach lifeguard is great.

“Although the job can be very challenging at times, you get the chance to work alongside some incredible people, receive great training, be outdoors and most importantly, make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Rewarding role

There could be a job for you. (Image: RNLI)

Lee Fisher, lifeguard experience manager, said: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.

‘Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s.

“As long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.

“The job also has great paths for progression - we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers.

“It’s a great opportunity, whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving."

Find RNLI lifeguard vacancies here