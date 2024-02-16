- A man has been taken to hospital after an incident that triggered a huge emergency services response on the Pembrokeshire seafront this morning (Friday, February 16).
- Police were called to Goodwick Parrog at 8.19am amid reports of a "serious incident" on the popular seafront, while an air ambulance landed at the scene.
- In a statement released shortly before 1pm, police confirmed that they were called to reports of a "concern for welfare" for a man who has been taken to hospital.
