Live

Goodwick Parrog seafront incident sees man taken to hospital

Emergency
Traffic
Fishguard
Goodwick
By Becky Hotchin

  • A man has been taken to hospital after an incident that triggered a huge emergency services response on the Pembrokeshire seafront this morning (Friday, February 16).
  • Police were called to Goodwick Parrog at 8.19am amid reports of a "serious incident" on the popular seafront, while an air ambulance landed at the scene.
  • In a statement released shortly before 1pm, police confirmed that they were called to reports of a "concern for welfare" for a man who has been taken to hospital.
  • Updates below...

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos