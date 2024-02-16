Live

Reports coming in of incident on A40 Goodwick Parrog

Emergency
Traffic
Fishguard
Goodwick
By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in of a serious incident on a Pembrokeshire seafront. Several emergency vehicles were seen racing to the scene this morning.
  • An emergency helicopter is also reported to be at the scene.
  • We will bring you more on this as we have it.

