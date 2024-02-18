The Brewery Inn, Cosheston, runs a quiz night every Wednesday when participants are able to choose a charity to support with the winnings.

Tenby Sea Cadet Unit was nominated by a former volunteer at the unit, Barney Foster, and from collections, £450 was raised.

The money was presented to the unit’s Officer in Charge – now Commanding Officer – Lloyd Jones.

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Lloyd Jones RNR. (Image: Tenby Sea Cadet Unit)

A spokesperson for Tenby Sea Cadet Unit said: “We would like to thank The Brewery Inn for this very kind donation which will go towards assisting the continuation of our on the water training and helping those who are financially struggling to achieve qualifications.”

The unit has also congratulated Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Lloyd Jones RNR on his appointment as Commanding Officer of Training Ship Tenby This follows his time as the Officer in Charge.

Sub Lieutenant Jones has completed a number of management and leadership courses within the Sea Cadet Corps organisation and his appointment has been approved by the unit chairperson and area officer.